Isle of Wight Mental Health Services no longer ‘Inadequate’ following improvements

The Care Quality Commission today, 31st January 2020, publishes the findings of a focused inspection of community-based mental health services for adults of working age at Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

The inspection, which took place on 12th December 2019 was to ensure improvements had been embedded and sustained following an earlier inspection by CQC in May 2019. At the May inspection, CQC issued the service a warning notice.

Previous concerns

The warning notice set out the following areas of concern, where significant improvement was required by 24th November 2019:

Patients were not receiving safe care and treatment due to risks not being considered and managed appropriately.

Staff did not make regular contact with patients who were awaiting allocation to assess their risk level regularly and determine if their risk level had changed.

Patients were experiencing long waiting times for all interventions and on average, two years to see a clinical psychologist.

Care and treatment were not provided to patients following an evidence-based care pathway that ensures patients receive the care and treatment needed in a timely manner, including planning for their discharge back to primary health care.

Worked hard to make improvements needed

At this most recent inspection, the trust showed it had worked hard to make the improvements needed to the care provided and the systems to deliver care safely.

Full details of the ratings are given in the grid below and on the CQC Website.

Bennett-Wilson: “Trust had met requirements of warning notice”

CQC’s Head of Hospital Inspection (and lead for mental health), Karen Bennett-Wilson, said:

“Isle of Wight NHS Trust has worked to provide sustainable improvements to its community-based mental health services for adults of working age. “While there is still further improvement needed we considered that the trust had met the requirements of the warning notice we issued in May 2019. “We will continue to monitor the trust’s progress closely and will return to check further improvements have been made and are being sustained.”

News shared by John on behalf of CQC. Ed

Image: Sean B Jack under CC BY 2.0