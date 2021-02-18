Isle of Wight ranked sixth best UK staycation destinations

Today global travel site Big 7 Travel has released the official 2021 list of the ’25 Best UK Staycations’.

Although the definition of a staycation does not require an overnight stay (see definition), the term has definitely been adopted by the travel industry.

Sixth in Top Ten

The Isle of Wight ranks sixth in the list, which takes into account suggestions from Big 7 Travel’s own team of travel experts and input from their Instagram audience. For the final results, they put it to 80,000 readers of their sister brand Enjoy Travel to vote on the Top Ten.

The Island’s entry reads:

This island off England’s southeast coast is famous for many things, from its stunning sandy beaches to its vibrant local culture and rich prehistoric history. One of the Island’s biggest claims to fames is its plethora of fossils that have led to the discovery of more than 25 different dinosaurs that called Isle of Wight home in their day. For more recent history, there’s Queen Victoria’s royal former residence and Italian Renaissance dream in East Cowes, the Osborne House. And for a break from the tranquil sandy beaches, head to The Needles rock formation off the west end of the Island.

The Top Ten list

Cornwall – England The Lake District – England Yorkshire Dales – England Edinburgh – Scotland Loch Lomond – Scotland Isle of Wight – England Norfolk Broads – England Bath – England Ballycastle – Northern Ireland Manchester – England

For all 25 of the destinations see the Big 7 Travel Website.

Image: © Visit Isle of Wight