Isle of Wight the ‘UK’s best kept secret’ says Shappi Khorsandi on Just A Minute

It’s always great to hear praise for the Isle of Wight and this week’s episode of Just A Minute provided just that

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Family at side of lake on the Isle of Wight - Visit Isle of Wight

If you tune into the comedy slots on BBC Radio 4 on weekdays you would have heard a mention of the Isle of Wight this week.

During the iconic Just A Minute show, now hosted by Jo Brand, one of the contestants was given one minute to talk without repetition, hestitation or deviation about “A British Seaside Holiday”.

Khorsandi: “UK’s best kept secret”
Comedian Shappi Khorsandi immediately launched into talking about her favourite British holiday destination, the Isle of Wight.

“There is nothing finer than a British Seaside holiday.

“My favorite place to go isn’t Brighton or any seaside town on the Mainland – it is on the Isle of Wight – UK’s best kept secret.”

Shappi went on to say that she’d had seaside holidays in Ryde and Ventnor, before being interrupted with a deviation challenge by Gyles Brandreth who said,

“2,300,000 visitors in the last year before Lockdown – it’s not a ‘best kept secret’, it’s well known.”

Clary: “It’s a dump”
Another contestant, Julian Clary wasn’t quite so keen, “It’s also a dump! I can’t stand it”, he said, going on to explain that he used to have to come to the Island to visit his aunt for holidays.

“You always feel like you’re going to fall off the edge,” he joked.

Brandreth: “Adores the Isle of Wight”
Gyles Brandreth is also a fan, saying he “adores the Isle of Wight”.

In years gone by Gyles has come to the Isle of Wight to perform at the much-loved Isle of Arts Festival as well as the Isle of Wight Literary Festival.

Listen again
If you missed it, you can listen to the episode again on BBC Sounds.

Image: © Visit Isle of Wight

Wednesday, 28th April, 2021 12:09pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ooy

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Tourism

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*