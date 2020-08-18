Isle of Wight TT: Chale councillors ‘not properly consulted’ about Diamond Races

Parish councillors in Chale say they haven’t been properly consulted about the planned Diamond Races TT-style motorcycle event which could be zooming through the village next year.

Now they want an open meeting with the organisers to gather more information.

At a meeting of Chale Parish Council last night (Monday), chair of the council, Cllr Ron Groves, said he had received a lot of feedback about the races and pointed out Chale hosted the longest stretch of the proposed 12.4 mile route not on the Military Road.

Concerns over the potential copycat effect

Concerns about speeding were among the key issues discussed, including the potential copycat effect the races could have on other ‘boy racers’.

Others said speeding through the village and Island-wide had been an issue pre-dating the announcement of the four-day time trial event, modelled on the Isle of Man TT.

Roads treated as a racetrack

One resident said:

“From an Island point of view, bringing a top-class event is a good thing — I would be in favour of having the event here — but people outside the event treat the roads around here as a racetrack and may encourage more to do so. “But I think we need to deal with that as a separate issue, irrespective of the event.”

Disappointed had not been consulted

Another said with the speed issues the Island already has, such an event would be inappropriate.

Others, including members of the parish council, were disappointed they had not been consulted about the event, which will race past their front doors, before it was announced to the public.

McWilliam: Need to know how Races will affect residents

Cllr Dian McWilliam said talks seemed to have been going ahead between the Isle of Wight Council and the Diamond Races organisers for the last year, but residents were told suddenly via a scant leaflet, leaving them confused and needing more detail.

She said,

“We need to know a lot more about this and particularly how it will affect residents on the route.”

Addison: Road safety awareness needs to be key part of messaging

Also attending the virtual meeting was chair of Niton and Whitwell Parish Council, Cllr Tim Addison, who has had a previous career in motorsport and is the organiser of the Sandown Sprint car racing event, which was postponed in March due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

He said there were potential plans to have a roadshow-style event in Brighstone to address concerns but road safety awareness would need to be a key part of messaging going forward.

Cllr Addison also said, however, the races would bring investment to the Island outside of the summer months, attracting more visitors.

