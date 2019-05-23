Isle of Wight’s BGT star, Derek Sandy, will be saying ‘Welcome to Shanklin Esplanade’

Isle of Wight info: Voting in EU elections – who, where and how

derek sandy on nrtiain's got talent TV show

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Britain’s Got Talent sensation Derek Sandy will be bringing his unique brand of musical entertainment to Shanklin Esplanade on Friday (24).

Derek will be playing a small set in an event organised by Island Roads following the completion of the recent work to upgrade the Esplanade.

Island Roads service director Steve Ashman said,

“We wanted to say thank you to the businesses and residents for their co-operation during the work and thought getting Derek, fresh from his success of BGT, along to sing a few songs would be perfect. 

“Everyone is invited to come along to see Derek perform and to enjoy the hospitality and amenities of the Esplanade.”

The Esplanade, Hope Hill and Esplanade Gardens car park and Eastcliff Promenade were all resurfaced in the recent Island Roads project.

Derek’s 30-minute performance begins at 5pm on Friday.

