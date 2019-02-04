Isle of Wight’s drug and alcohol service up and running again

The Isle of Wight’s drug and alcohol service is up and running again and taking referrals after being outsourced.

Crippled by increased demand and staff shortages, the Island Recovery Integrated Service (IRIS) stopped taking alcohol referrals in March 2018.

Health watchdogs said at least one Isle of Wight resident attempted suicide due to a lack of support.

Service outsourced

However, the service was outsourced to Inclusion, which took over on 1st December 2018.

Part of the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Inclusion has extensive experience in providing drug and alcohol services in many parts of the country, including Hampshire and HMP Isle of Wight.

Inclusion provides a range of services — from advice and information to structured treatment programmes.

Bryant: Things are moving again

Associate director of public health, Simon Bryant, said:

“Things are moving again. “The service is fully staffed again, with coverage from mainland staff covering vacancies.”

Bryant: ‘Minor teething issues’

Speaking at last week’s health and well-being board, Mr Bryant said the service had experienced ‘minor teething issues’ but all staff had been trained to deal with ‘all situations’.

He added:

“There was a concern when you open the doors there would be a flood, but referrals have come in the appropriate way, instead of being rushed in.”

Satellite centres being considered

CCG chair Dr Michele Legg questioned the possibility of rolling the service out into satellite centres across the Island.

She said:

“Some people find it quite difficult to get to Newport.”

Train as a treatment recovery worker

Islanders who have finished the service will also be offered the chance to train and volunteer as a treatment recovery worker.

Currently, six people have volunteered to take part in a 100-hour training programme.

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said:

“It feels to me we are on the right pathway with this.”

Tozer: “Such obvious need” for the service

Director of adult social services, Carol Tozer, said:

“It’s pleasing to see the service is now taking off on the Island, because there is such obvious need for it.”

Mosdell: “Performing so well, so quickly”

Cabinet member for adult social care, Cllr Clare Mosdell, praised the work carried out by Inclusion.

She said:

“We had a service that wasn’t taking any referrals in March — I am so pleased with what Inclusion have done. “For a service to come in and be performing so well so quickly is a credit to Inclusion.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: fixersuk under CC BY 2.0