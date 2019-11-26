Letter: Drivers take note – Dipped headlights are compulsory out of town

Now the nights are drawing in earlier, this reader is hoping to remind drivers to light up properly when driving, especially on country roads

dipped headlights on two cars

This from Paul Carter. Ed

This from Paul Carter. Ed

Driving around the Island over the last week, we have had rain, mist and of course darkness from about 15:45.

Yet we have drivers out on country roads, showing only parking lights. 

There are some who have daytime running lights (DRLs) who think these are enough.

They are not, and show no light at the rear.

Dipped headlights are compulsory out of town, and usually are a better choice in town anyway.

Tuesday, 26th November, 2019 8:43am

By

