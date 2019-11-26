Letter: Drivers take note – Dipped headlights are compulsory out of town

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Paul Carter. Ed

Driving around the Island over the last week, we have had rain, mist and of course darkness from about 15:45.

Yet we have drivers out on country roads, showing only parking lights.

There are some who have daytime running lights (DRLs) who think these are enough.

They are not, and show no light at the rear.

Dipped headlights are compulsory out of town, and usually are a better choice in town anyway.

Image: Sai Kiran Anagani under CC BY 2.0