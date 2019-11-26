Weather warning for the Isle of Wight updated

The Met Office have updated their weather warning issued earlier in the week for the Isle of Wight.

The warning is now valid from 6am this morning and finishes at midday on Wednesday. It reads:

Areas of rain and showers are expected to cross the region during Tuesday and Wednesday, showers most numerous and heaviest in coastal areas where it will also be windy with possible gales at times. The combination of rain and subsequent showers may produce 10-20 mm of rain in places, perhaps 20-30 mm where showers are most frequent. Given saturated ground, there is the chance of flooding in a few places, and more likely some travel disruption.

Image: Hannah Domsic under CC BY 2.0