Letter: Here’s how we could have avoided such a devastating Lockdown

A lot has been talked about Britain’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the truth is we didn’t need to have had such a harsh first lockdown, let alone a more lengthy and equally devastating second lockdown.

As an island nation we could have chosen to act swiftly like Australia, or New Zealand.

We could have chosen not to have had the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Europe.

The painful truth is these were political choices made by our government who chose to prioritised the economy over the health and safety of its people.

mariner58

Isn’t 20/20 hindsight wonderful!
Does your crystal ball predict the next mutation as well?

13, February 2021 4:46 pm
palmerston

How then, George? Am I missing something here, was your letter edited?

13, February 2021 4:52 pm
