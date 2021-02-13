Letter: Here’s how we could have avoided such a devastating Lockdown

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from George Lamberty, Ventnor. Ed

A lot has been talked about Britain’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the truth is we didn’t need to have had such a harsh first lockdown, let alone a more lengthy and equally devastating second lockdown.

As an island nation we could have chosen to act swiftly like Australia, or New Zealand.

We could have chosen not to have had the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Europe.

The painful truth is these were political choices made by our government who chose to prioritised the economy over the health and safety of its people.

Image: Yasmina H under CC BY 2.0