Oooo, look: A new Island Line train on the back of a lorry, making its way down here

Imagine driving along on the motorway and suddenly spotting one of the new Island Line Class 484 trains in front of you.

That’s what has just happened to Islander Stephie Terry on the M42.

On her way back from family funeral in the Midlands, Stephie found herself behind a lorry transporting one of the new trains.

Terry: Was strange seeing it

She posted some photos to the Isle of Wight Community Information Page on Facebook saying,

“On our way back from the Midlands and at Tamworth junction we pass the new train heading to the Island!”

Stephie told News OnTheWight it was strange seeing it and happily shared her photos for readers not on Facebook to see .

The first Class 484 trains arrived on the Island back in November to great excitement.

Images: © Stephie Terry