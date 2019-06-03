Overnight charges for parking on the Isle of Wight start this month

The Isle of Wight council says the introduction of a night-time fee is not unique to the Isle of Wight. From this month make sure you check before parking.

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

new pound coin

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

The new overnight pay and display parking charge is being rolled out across the Island this month. 

Over the next three weeks, the Isle of Wight Council will be updating signs and ticket machine software to accommodate the new £1 fee.

Check before parking
Motorists are advised to check the tariff board or ticket machine signage as these will be changed to indicate overnight charging has started. 

It is estimated the new on and off-street overnight parking charge will generate around £147,500 to help fund services. 

The introduction of a night-time fee is not unique to the Isle of Wight with many other local authorities operating an overnight tariff. 

Discounted permits
The council is reminding residents who live within 200 metres of a pay and display car park that they can purchase a discounted permit to park there for £165 per year — less than £3.20 per week. 

For more information on the permit, visit the IW Council Website.

Image: bearpark under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 3rd June, 2019 4:00pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mVd

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "Overnight charges for parking on the Isle of Wight start this month"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
chausettes

Anyone care to add a list below this article of all the councillors who either voted in favour or abstained on this plan? If possible, including their social media details. Would be helpful so I can take my views directly to them.

Vote Up9-1Vote Down
3, June 2019 5:39 pm
Sally Perry

The introduction of overnight charges was part of the main budget (not broken down).
25 voted in favour (all Conservative ), 14 voted against and no-one abstained: https://onthewight.com/live-coverage-isle-of-wight-council-vote-on-5-5m-of-cuts-to-annual-budget/

Vote Up50Vote Down
3, June 2019 6:11 pm
alisonjane

They needed to introduce overnight parking charges to pay the extortionate amount of money they are paying Jay Jayasundara!

Vote Up4-1Vote Down
3, June 2019 8:00 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*