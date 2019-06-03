Overnight charges for parking on the Isle of Wight start this month

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

The new overnight pay and display parking charge is being rolled out across the Island this month.

Over the next three weeks, the Isle of Wight Council will be updating signs and ticket machine software to accommodate the new £1 fee.

Check before parking

Motorists are advised to check the tariff board or ticket machine signage as these will be changed to indicate overnight charging has started.

It is estimated the new on and off-street overnight parking charge will generate around £147,500 to help fund services.

The introduction of a night-time fee is not unique to the Isle of Wight with many other local authorities operating an overnight tariff.

Discounted permits

The council is reminding residents who live within 200 metres of a pay and display car park that they can purchase a discounted permit to park there for £165 per year — less than £3.20 per week.

For more information on the permit, visit the IW Council Website.

Image: bearpark under CC BY 2.0