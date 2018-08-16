Plans to possibly scrap St Mary’s roundabout revealed

The council share this latest news. Ed

The three-lane roundabout near St Mary’s Hospital, Newport may be replaced by a new scheme featuring traffic lights, under revised plans and following public consultation earlier this year.

The removal of the roundabout is one feature of amended plans to be considered by the Isle of Wight Council’s Cabinet next month (13 September).

The St Mary’s traffic scheme is an initial phase of a £9 million government-funded project to reduce traffic congestion and delays in and around Newport.

Ward: “Wide range of views taken account of”

Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Councillor Ian Ward, said,

“Following the feedback from the public and stakeholders, the St Mary’s scheme has been revised and will now go to the council’s Cabinet for consideration. “A wide range of views has been taken account of, including from local residents, the hospital, the Isle of Wight College, local councillors and parish councils, and various adjustments have been made. “As with the initial plan put out for consultation in January, traffic flow data has been used to help identify key issues and the most appropriate solutions.”

Signalised junctions

The amended scheme features signalised junctions for Medina Way and associated traffic (to replace the St Mary’s roundabout) and for Forest Road, as well other features to help reduce traffic delays, and cut bus journey times between Cowes and Newport.

It also includes a segregated bus lane near the top of Hunnyhill, allowing the bus stop to be relocated in response to comments made by residents.

A plan showing the revised St Mary’s scheme can be found on the council’s Website or by clicking on the image below.

The report to the council’s Cabinet detailing the proposals will be published on 5 September.

Location map

View the location of this story.