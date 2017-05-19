Artists impression of the Solent Freedom Tunnel portal at Whippingham.
The Able Connections proposal is to create a new North-South axis through the centre of the Solent region by constructing a tunnel from the M27 east of junction 9 to the Whippingham roundabout on the Isle of Wight, with an additional access intersection ‘cut and cover’ portal near the mainland coast between Browndown and Meon (options being discussed).
The scheme brings a range of benefits to the region, including a step change in the connectivity of the Solent’s emerging mass transit public transport network, reduced highway congestion, reduced HGVs in city centres, new habitat for wildlife and public amenity, agglomeration benefits for industries in the Aerospace, Marine Defence and Composites sectors and other major employers in south Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, as well as improved accessibility for tourists to the Island.
The scheme has the potential to be largely self-funding.
Benefits for mainland
Although the scheme arose from the “PRO-LINK” lobby group on the Isle of Wight, and the benefits to the Island are enormous, the impacts and benefits on the mainland side are easily as large.
Specifically, the scheme addresses highway capacity in the Fareham/ Titchfield/ Stubbington corridor, potentially reduces HGV movements through the centres of Southampton and Portsmouth and provides a line of route for the Eclipse BRT from Daedalus EZ to a new interchange hub with the proposed phase two metro to Segensworth.
Benefits for Island
Agglomeration benefits arise by bringing the large integrators on the Medina Valley closer to their supply chain in South Hampshire.
All of this is on top of journey-time savings for existing cross-Solent travel estimated in accordance with DfT methodology to be worth in the range £38m – £64m per year.
Discussions with relevant local authorities
We have had conversations so far with officers from Hampshire, Portsmouth, Southampton, Isle of Wight and Fareham councils; Solent Transport; the MPs for Gosport and the Isle of Wight (and would have met Fareham too had the election not been called), and various Island councillors and stakeholders which are all encouraging.
Feasibility study required
The next stage of work is to seek public support for a feasibility study (funded either privately or publicly) to prove our assumptions about usage and construction costs.
The CGI artist’s impression of the Isle of Wight tunnel at Whippingham, produced for Able Connections, is intended to portray the opportunities that this project can facilitate, for both Islanders and also those on the mainland too.
Image: © Able Communications Ltd
Friday, 19th May, 2017 8:03am
By Carl Feeney
Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Travel
liam
19.May.2017 8:06am
Seriously?
You think with a £58b deficit the government will pay for this white elephant?
YJC
19.May.2017 8:21am
Dear Mr Fenney
Before you waste anymore of everybodies time you need to ask every Island resident if they are prepared to pay £50 or more to get off the island and £50 to come back.
The bridge/tunnel from Denmark to Malmo, Sweden is £60 each way every time you use it.
Crossings have to have tolls paid and unless people are willing to pay them this is a ………….. pipedream!
jasoncarter
19.May.2017 8:50am
For the sake of accuracy that’s not true. The turn up on the day cash price is £40 for a single crossing, cheaper if prebooked. Most regular users use the Bropass system which means you pay £20 or £10 if you return within 6 hours. It’s also not a bridge linking an island to a mainland, so isn’t the best analogy. Perhaps you could look at the effect the Ölandsbron bridge had when that was built, linking Öland to Kalmar.
Tim
19.May.2017 8:34am
At £50 each way this is broadly comparable to ferry fares.
At least with a tunnel we will all be able to travel at will without all that hassle of booking ferries, spending the night in one of their desolate car parks, having to drive through city centres like Lewis Hamilton on steroids just to catch a ferry, worries about cancellations, delays weather etc. etc.
Infrastructure funds of £ 483 Bn apparently available so funding no problem. Other off shore islands have found themselves in circumstances to ourselves, none of them appear to be asking for their fixed links to be removed.
What we really need is a wide ranging feasibility study considering all available cross Solent transport options and their impacts.
richard
19.May.2017 8:57am
I only pay £26 per crossing and that includes full car of passengers.
newman
19.May.2017 9:13am
This is a fantastic opportunity for the IW house builders too, as demand for accommodation would undoubtedly rise as the island would rapidly become a suburb of Southampton and Portsmouth. The knock-on effect for retailers would likewise be good and, of course, they’d be able to get their goods onto the island much more efficiently. St. Mary’s hospital could probably be closed, saving a fair bit, with access to Southampton hospital much easier. I think closure of the loss-making Island Line should be seriously considered (probably going to happen anyway), which would allow the existing route to be converted into a bypass road, keeping the inevitable increase in traffic away from the centres. Bring it on.
urry
19.May.2017 9:13am
It’s happening around the world to great success. Pipedreams ? Historically pipedreams have become a successful reality so that previous comment is utterly ridiculous. This island will continue to die if we continue to separate ourselves from the UK . We are the united kingdom 1st and can offer a great service to the country as much as a link would improve life on this cemetery.
teggieiow
19.May.2017 9:19am
How can you announce the entrance and exit when no feasibility study has been done ?
I commute to Southampton everyday and there would be no time or cost saving for me taking into account being sat in traffic on the m27, fuel, parking etc
Nonsense …