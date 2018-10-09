Red Box Project comes to the Isle of Wight: Ending period poverty for young women

A new initiative to help end period poverty for girls and young women has been quietly developing on the Isle of Wight.

The Red Box Project (RPB) is a nationwide scheme that ensures that no young woman misses out on her education because of her period. The community driven project is run by volunteers and has now made it to the Isle of Wight thanks to Katharine Spencer-Brown.

The Red Box movement

RPB places constantly-stocked Red Boxes of sanitary wear in schools for young women to access, aiming to reach those who may not be able to afford these vital items.

There are many stories of young women living in poverty, who do not have access to sanitary items, and are missing out on their education because they can’t leave the home when menstruating.

First school with Red Box

Katharine and her growing army of volunteers have this week presented their first Red Box to a school on the Isle of Wight.

St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School have taken possession of the first Isle of Wight Red Box and will provide sanitary items to any young woman that needs them. The items will be provided to young women in paper bags to avoid any embarrassment.

Show your support

The Facebook Group has a growing number of members, (1,554 at last count) and drop- off points for donations are being added to every day.

Drop-off points for donations already confirmed include:

Bebeccino Kids café, Unitarian Church. 15 High Street. Newport PO30 1SS. Mon, Wed, Thurs

Community Action, Isle of Wight. Riverside, The Quay, Newport. PO30 2QR. (Amy Milford-Wood has the box)

Vectis Radio behind Community Action also at Riverside, The Quay, Newport. PO30 2QR

Morrisons Newport

CAB Advice Hub 7, High Street. Newport, PO30 1SS

Asda, Newport

Aspire Café, Trinity Buildings, Dover Street, Ryde PO33 2BN

Sugar and Spice Lingerie, 60 Union Street, Ryde PO33 2LG

Drop-off points coming soon include:

Morrisons, Lake

Sainsburys, Newport

West Wight Nurse Nursery, Totland

Spread the word

Katharine says she’s looking to recruit volunteers to help get the project fully up-and-running.

She says,

“Most of all, I need anyone and everyone to share our Facebook group with friends, neighbours and colleagues so that we can get the word out that one school at a time, we will tackle period poverty! “We want every young woman who needs it, on our fantastic Island, to be supported and not have to miss vital learning at school due to lack of sanitary protection.”

If you want to find out more or get involved, head over to the Red Box Project Isle of Wight Facebook Group.