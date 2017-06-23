Red Funnel staff pawsitively enjoy bringing dogs to work (photos)

Amy shares this news on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed

As Friday 23 June marks Bring Your Dog to Work Day in the UK, staff from across the company brought in their furry friends including miniature schnauzers, a labradoodle and a springer spaniel to put a smile on the faces of dog-loving colleagues.

Red Funnel is a dog-friendly ferry operator and welcomes dogs on board all vehicle ferries and Red Jet services, as well as inside terminals.

Click on images to see larger versions



Great fundraiser

Last year the company raised £50,000 for Isle of Wight charity Ability Dogs for Young People, and sponsored the training for Labrador puppy Red to become a fully-fledged ability dog.

Kevin George, CEO, said:

“Many of our team own dogs and consider them to be a member of the family. We appreciated that many of our customers feel the same way, so we’re happy to help make their journey as easy and comfortable as possible. This includes allowing dogs to travel for free across our entire fleet and providing a pet lounge on board our vehicle ferries. “Our fleet and terminal staff enjoy welcoming dogs at Red Funnel on a daily basis, so it’s great for our support office team to be able to do the same for the day.”

Charity fundraising

The team at Red Funnel are running fundraising efforts throughout the day with all proceeds going to support the annual event’s two charities: All Dogs Matter and Animal Asia.

All Dogs Matter is a charity that rescues and rehomes more than 300 dogs every year in London, Norfolk and the surrounding area.

Animals Asia is an international charity devoted to improving the welfare of dogs and cats in China and Vietnam, and ending the barbaric practice of bear bile farming.