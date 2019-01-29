Rise in council tax precept on the cards for Ryde’s residents

Residents of Ryde will see their local council tax precept rise by 20 per cent next year.

The town council agreed the increase last night (Monday), which they said would help balance the books and give reserves of £180,000.

For a Band D property, this will mean an increase of £22.60 a year.

Two votes against

The plans were voted through with Cllrs Julian Critchley and Adrian Axford voting against them.

Cllr Critchley said:

“I am reluctant to approve a 20 per cent increase when we have hundreds of Islanders who are relying on foodbanks and who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Cllr Axford added:

“I do not believe it is necessary to have high reserves for a town council. “We can increase our reserves to £100,000 by just having a 13 per cent rise.”

Councillors said some of the additional money could be put into a hardship fund.

Safety net for those struggling

Cllr Ian Stephens said:

“I am all for driving the council forward, I think it’s what we need to do, but I would like to see a safety net put in place for some of those people who will struggle.”

Cllr Wayne Whittle said the precept rise was in the best interests of Ryde:

“No-one is going to look after Ryde better than Ryde. I think this is the right thing to do for Ryde at the moment.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

