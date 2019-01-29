Ryde Town Council agree way forward for Ryde Harbour

Peter shares this latest news from Ryde. Ed

At a packed meeting on Monday night (28th January) Ryde Town council agreed to investigate the possibility of buying the scenic harbour.

Members will submit an “expression of interest” in the sale of the harbour by Isle of Wight Council, in an effort to preserve it from possible over-development in the future.

The move should give the Town Council access to commercial, budgetary and legal information regarding the harbour and its sale.

Whittle: Pleased with the decision

Cllr Wayne Whittle said he was pleased with the decision.

“The harbour is in my ward, just like the skating rink, which we are still hoping to get back. “We love the harbour and love Ryde. There’s been a lot of confusion about the site and at least now the council can access all information.”

Councillors agreed to set up a working party to gather data, hold discussions with interested organisations and form a clear plan.

Critchley: “Have a duty to explore the possibility”

Cllr Julian Critchley said:

“The Isle of Wight Council has a dreadful track record of selling assets in Ryde. “We have a duty to explore the possibility of Ryde Town Council owning the harbour on behalf of the town’s citizens.”

Davis: “In private hands, ecology tends to become a secondary issue”

More than 50 members of the public attended the meeting, including Stella Davis, chairwoman of The Ryde Society, who have launched a campaign to protect the harbour.

Ms Davis said: