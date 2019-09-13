Ryde School: Explore your child’s education options at Open Morning

Ryde School is the leading independent day and boarding school on the Isle of Wight for children aged two and a half to 18 years old.

It’s an Island school with a global vision and the ambition that their pupils will learn the resilience, values and skills that will sustain them wherever they find themselves in the future.

All welcome at Open Morning

If you’re considering education options for your child or children, you’ll be very welcome at the Ryde School Open Morning on Saturday 5th October from 10am until 12.30pm.

It’s a great opportunity to meet teachers, pupils, tour the school and hear about their excellent GCSE results (with 19 per cent of all grades at 9 or 8 – the equivalent to the old A* – and 86 per cent at the new pass rate of 9 to 4), A level and IB results (25% of A Levels being graded A* or A).

A complimentary family lunch is even provided (just register beforehand – see below for contact details).

An Island school with a global outlook

The school welcomes not only a diverse community from across the Island – from West Wight to Ventnor – but also many pupils who travel the short distance across the Solent from Portsmouth and surrounding areas (there is a daily ‘Hover Nanny’ service from Southsea).

There is also a growing number of international students and UK boarders from Scotland through to France, Russia and beyond.

A vibrant and supportive community

Ryde School pupils learn the resilience, values and skills that will sustain them wherever they find themselves in the future.

With a full range of abilities, needs and talents pupils join together in the ambitious, vibrant and supportive community.

The school offers full, flexi and weekly boarding options and there is an exciting extra-curricular programme, including competitive sailing.

Scholarships and Bursaries are available for entry into Years 7, 9 and Sixth Form.

Where and when

The Ryde School Open Morning takes place on Saturday 5th October from 10am until 12.30pm.

All are welcome.

Please contact the Admissions Registrar on (01983) 617 970 or email admissions@rydeschool.net if you would like further details or to arrange an Open Day visit.

Alternatively see the Ryde School Website for further details.

Ryde School can be found at Queen’s Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight P033 3BE

Our thanks to Ryde School for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.