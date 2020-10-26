Southampton Council’s approach to children on free school meals over half term: to provide food vouchers and work with local organisations

Following last week’s defeated vote in Parliament to extend food vouchers to struggling families during school holidays, Isle of Wight’s neighbours, Southampton City Council, say they will pull together to feed children in need this week.

The City Council will provide food vouchers to children on free school meals over half term. A helpline is also going to be set up.

Working with restaurants, schools and foodbanks

Further details are expected to be revealed today as civic chiefs said they are also working with local businesses, schools, charities and food banks.

A number of Southampton restaurants, including Lakaz Maman and Kuti’s, will also provide free meals.

Cllr Christopher Hammond, leader of the city council, had branded last week’s decision to vote against providing food vouchers for those most in need as “cruel”.

In a statement he said,

“Our most vulnerable children might’ve been abandoned by the Conservative Government, but we won’t sit back whilst our kids go hungry. Southampton City Council and a range of businesses, charities, food-banks and schools are stepping up to support any family who needs it over the October half-term. “We will be publishing the full list of this provision on our Website, establishing a phone line to assist families and offering food vouchers to anyone who needs it. Southampton is a city where everyone pulls together and this collective response will ensure that there is no family in the city with nowhere to turn and no child who has to go without food. If people know anyone who needs support I’d urge them to contact us.”

Growing support

The council said that support is growing and a number of schools are providing food directly to children in need.

Food banks run by Southampton City Mission and Poitiers Care are also providing emergency food to eligible families at various venues around the city on different days of the week.

Smith: Turning into a horrible political campaign

Southampton Itchen MP Royston Smith said last week the government gave the city council £6m to deal with the pandemic crisis this winter. He said:

“It is turning into a horrible political campaign. It’s admirable that people have stepped up to help. However, Southampton City Council has been given funding from the government for discretionary payments such as this.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said:

“Funding for Free School Meals goes directly from the Government to schools, and, while the County Council offers a catering service to schools, the criteria and eligibility for children to receive these meals is decided nationally. “Additional funding has been provided by the Government to district councils to help those struggling to afford food and other essentials during the pandemic.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: nenadstojkovic under CC BY 2.0