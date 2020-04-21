Still time to set up Pay it Forward Crowdfunder and be match-funded by Solent LEP

At the end of last month, the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) was the first LEP in the country to immediately release urgent funds to be distributed to micro and small businesses in the Solent area through the Pay it Forward campaign via Crowdfunder.

As many have already witnessed, the impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) on micro and small businesses has been immediate.

Match-funded support

To ensure these businesses can access essential cash flow, the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is redirecting £600,000 from its local growth SME fund to micro and small businesses through Crowdfunder’s Pay it Forward campaign.

There is a maximum pledge from the LEP of up to £2,000 per micro business (fewer than 10 staff) and up to £5,000 per small business (fewer than 50 staff) available, contributing up to 50% towards the total target.

Pre-selling goods or sevices

Crowdfunder and Enterprise Nation have set up Pay it Forward to enable the self-employed, micro and small businesses to keep trading by pre-selling their goods or services and incentivising customers to buy now ensuring a continuous cash flow and enabling them to stay connected to their customers.

How it works

How does Pay it Forward work?

Someone who is self-employed, a micro or small businesses can set-up a Pay it Forward campaign by visiting the Website. Once set-up the person or business can pre-sell their goods or services and diversify their offer to engage existing customers and potentially reach new customers as well. The business sets a financial target to meet. Throughout the process, coaching is provided by Crowdfunder to support the person/small business to meet their target. Once the financial target is met match funding is released from the LEP. The total sum of the money is then released to the person/small business

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0