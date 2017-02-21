Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner yesterday (Monday) chaired a debate about the State Visit of President Donald Trump (well, half of it).

An hour and a half into the debate held in Westminster Hall, Mr Turner took over from Charles Walker MP to chair the meeting.

The debate was a result of more than 1.8m residents signing a petition to “Prevent Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom”. As was pointed out by Paul Flynn MP at the end of the debate, the petition called for the State Visit to be downgraded, rather than an actual ban on Donald Trump being able to enter the country. That petition gained just under 600,000 signatures and was debated in January 2016.

Opposition and support of Islanders

A total of 3,295 residents on the Isle of Wight signed the petition being debated. Whereas 864 Islander signed a petition in support of a full state visit for President Trump.

Watch the debate

If you missed the debate yesterday, you can watch again with Parliament TV.

Jump to 6pm to see Andrew Turner in the chair.

Alternatively you can read the debate via the excellent They Work for You Website.

