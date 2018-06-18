WightAID helps 64 charities in less than two years

The WightAID Foundation has in less than two years helped 64 charities with a total of over £186,000 being granted.

Rob da Bank, Trustee of WightAID, said,

“Being an avid adopted Islander for the last 15 years I’ve seen first-hand how many amazing charities exist on the island but for one reason or another just can’t cut through and achieve the fundraising they need. “This is where WightAid come in and nail it in one fell swoop. It’s a fantastically simple idea and I really hope you can see the huge benefit even a modest donation can make to peoples lives.”

Within May’s grant round WightAID awarded a total of £7784.40 distributed to five local causes;

Upper Ventnor Community Association have been awarded £3000.00 to provide and fit a new kitchen within St Margaret’s Hall. This allows a safe and hygienic space for all the users of the hall to offer refreshments and implement cookery activities.

Independent Arts has recently achieved brilliant results in running their Anxiety Café, by receiving such great feedback, WightAID choose to grant a further £3364.00 to help the running of their service in order to continue raising confidence and well-being levels of those who attend.

Daisy Chains received £500 towards equipment which is required within their newly replaced pop up marquee. In addition Trustees granted £1000 worth of travel tickets via Hovertravel and Wightlink to assist children and their families when attending mainland appointments.

Kellie and Mandy, Daisy Chains, said,

“What amazing news, we really don’t know what to say. Not only will this mean we will be ready for IOW Festival with our pop up cafe which is a huge relief for us as it’s a great fundraiser for us, but we can also help so many more families with your ticket offer.”

Ryde Saints FC have been granted £420 towards further costs included within renovating Salters Field, Ryde. Completion of this project creates a rejuvenated environment for all to enjoy.

Magpie Arts has been granted £500 towards purchasing a laptop and accessories. This will be used by attendees to research different artists and movements to generate ideas on expressing themselves through a form of art, assisting to improve mental health. Furthermore the laptop will allow individuals to research current positions available for work, training or volunteering.

Support from businesses

WightAID has been able to grant to all these charities due to the support from Island businesses and individuals, without their help we could not have reach so many diverse charities.

Everyone at Wight AID would like to say a Big Thank You to this year’s supporters and business buddies for all their generous contributions, which in return generates these life changing opportunities.

