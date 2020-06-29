Two Hovertravel passengers banned after refusing to wear face coverings and becoming abusive

Police were called to talk to two verbally abusive passengers refusing to wear face coverings onboard Hovertravel’s 5.30pm flight from Southsea last Friday.

From 15th June, face coverings have become mandatory on all means of public transport in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Hovertravel say their staff have engaged with these customers on a number of previous occasions, explaining the reasons why, and encouraging the use of, face coverings.

Hover stopped during crossing

On Friday evening the Captain stopped the hovercraft during the crossing to re-iterate the regulations, but was forced to escalate the process by involving the police to enforce compliance.

The customers became verbally abusive and so Hovertravel followed its zero-tolerance policy to any abusive behaviour by cancelling both customers’ travel cards.

The two individuals will no longer be permitted to travel with Hovertravel.

Image: marfis75 under CC BY 2.0