Vectis Radio shortlisted in national radio awards

Kelvin shares this great news. Best of luck Vectis Radio. Ed

Isle of Wight Local community radio station Vectis Radio has been shortlisted in the annual national Community Radio Awards.

The station, based in Newport, has made the shortlist, which was whittled down from more than 360 entries from 77 stations from every corner of the UK.

4Ps Project

The station has picked up nominations in the Community Development Project of the Year category for their 4Ps Project which helps young people build confidence and communications skills using radio as a form of therapy.

Ian Mac, station manager, said:

“We are delighted to have been recognised among a large number of other stations doing great work across the UK. “The 4Ps course has gone from strength to strength since its launch and has made a huge difference to the lives of many young people.”

Diverse broadcasting for benefit of communities

Martin Steers, awards chair, said: