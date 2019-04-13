Watch: Model glider soars above the Isle of Wight for one last time

This aerial footage hasn’t come from a drone, but a model glider, taking once last flight – but not before a little TLC from its owner.

paul knights glider

Here at OnTheWight we’re really lucky to have readers who send us beautiful photos (see a selection here) and videos to share with others.

One such reader is Paul Knights from Ventnor. The latest footage he has shared with us is just wonderful.

He describes it as:

A rather sad and tired looking model glider is unhooked from the ceiling after several years of neglect. It’s owner sets about cleaning it up and showing a little TLC… for one last flight

Flying high
Soaring high above the back of the Wight, Paul’s model glider gives us a birds-eye view of the Island

It’s worth watching with the sound on, the track fits really well with the visuals.

Take five minutes to sit back and glide above the Isle of Wight ..

Saturday, 13th April, 2019 5:23pm

By

