Whippingham and Osborne elect their next Isle of Wight councillor

Residents in the Whippingham and Osborne ward hit the polling stations on Thursday to cast their votes in the latest by-election.
From an electorate of 3,586 a total of 906 votes were cast, with a 25.26% turnout.
Conservative candidate Stephen Hendry was elected with 318 votes and replaces former Labour councillor, Julia Baker-Smith.
The results were as follows:
|Julia Ann Burridge (Liberal Democrats)
|179
|Stephen Hendry (Conservatives)
|318
|Luisa Hillard (Labour)
|141
|Karen Lucioni (Independent)
|60
|Rose Lynden-Bell (UKIP)
|41
|Michael Paler (Independent)
|167
Thursday, 20th June, 2019 11:30pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mZt
Filed under: Election, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Politics, Whippingham
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓