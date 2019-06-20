Whippingham and Osborne elect their next Isle of Wight councillor

The winner, who is already an East Cowes town councillor, will replace Julia Baker Smith on the Isle of Wight council.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

stephen hendry

Residents in the Whippingham and Osborne ward hit the polling stations on Thursday to cast their votes in the latest by-election.

From an electorate of 3,586 a total of 906 votes were cast, with a 25.26% turnout.

Conservative candidate Stephen Hendry was elected with 318 votes and replaces former Labour councillor, Julia Baker-Smith.

The results were as follows:

Julia Ann Burridge (Liberal Democrats) 179
Stephen Hendry (Conservatives) 318
Luisa Hillard (Labour) 141
Karen Lucioni (Independent)60
Rose Lynden-Bell (UKIP) 41
Michael Paler (Independent) 167

Thursday, 20th June, 2019 11:30pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mZt

Filed under: Election, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Politics, Whippingham

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*