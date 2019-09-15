White-tailed eagles: How to spot the six new young birds on the Isle of Wight

It’s almost a month since the six juvenile White-Tailed Eagles were released on the Isle of Wight.

The Eagles have been gaining a lot of attention, not just on the Island, but across the country with the latest coverage on BBC1’s The One Show earlier this week.

If you haven’t spotted on yet, Forestry England share these great tips below on how to increase your chances.

© Robin Crossley/IWCP

Be patient. An obvious statement, but sometimes you just have to be in the right place at the right time. A great deal of the time the team see nothing! Look up when you’re out and about. The birds are flying all over the place so keep an eye on the sky to make sure you don’t miss one if it flies over you! Watch other birds. Corvids and buzzards tend to mob an eagle if it’s flying low. If your local buzzards are acting strangely, there might be an eagle about. Sit and wait at a high point. With a good pair of binoculars or a telescope, you can spot one of the eagles catching the thermals – even at a distance. Head out with a friend! It’s more fun watching birds with a friend and two pairs of eyes are better than one, especially from a good vantage point.

If you do encounter an eagle, you’ll never forget it.

Adult White-Tailed Eagle © Mike Crutch

If you manage to capture some good photos, do send in and we’ll share with readers.

Top Image: © Ainsley Bennett Photography