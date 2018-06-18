Isle of Wight Festival weekend tickets now sold out

Isle of Wight Festival HQ report that weekend tickets have now sold out, with only day tickets available for the 50th anniversary event.

Weekend tickets have now sold out for the Isle of Wight Festival 2018 with only limited day tickets still available.

The festival starts this week on Thursday 21st June at Seaclose Park, Newport with this year marking the 50th anniversary.

Kasabian, Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher and The Killers will perform headline slots across the weekend with Camila Cabello, Rita Ora and Blossoms also appearing.

‘Golden Jubilee’
In honour of the festival’s ‘Golden Jubilee’, all attendees are invited on Saturday 23rd June to adorn themselves in gold for a weekend of fun and celebration.

Expect to see sparkling divas, shining stars and victorious gladiators come together for this year’s 50th anniversary. One lucky festival goer will be anointed as a ‘Golden God/Goddess’ to receive an exclusive backstage experience. Further details here.

Watch on Sky
The Isle of Wight Festival 2018 will air exclusively on Sky Arts and Sky One with coverage broadcast live in UHD and for the first time ever in Dolby Atmos Audio.

Joel Dommett, Edith Bowman and Vick Hope will host the coverage starting on Friday 22nd June at 7pm.

Location map
