Wightlink celebrating two years serving Isle of Wight milk to their ferry customers

Wightlink is celebrating two years of partnership with Briddlesford Farm Dairy at Wootton on the Isle of Wight.

Over that time, the farm’s award-winning pedigree Guernsey cows have produced close to half a million litres of milk for customers of the ferry company’s Costa Coffee and Wight Taste outlets. That’s enough for four million cups of tea or coffee.

For those who prefer milk alternatives Wightlink also makes Soya milk available at all their outlets, and Costa has almond milk as well.

Cutting food miles

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says:

“Briddlesford is just three miles away from our Fishbourne terminal. This means we have reduced our carbon footprint by radically cutting food miles while supporting an Island business. “Our customers love the taste and sometimes the milk is so fresh, our colleagues serve it with our tea and coffee the same day it was bottled.”

Griffin: High standards of welfare

Farmer Paul Griffin says,

“We are delighted to supply our milk to Wightlink. “Our cows are some of the best performing in the world, and we are fully audited for food safety and the herd’s welfare. We achieve high standards by caring for our livestock as if they were part of our own family. “In fact, they practically are part of the family, as our cows are all descended from the original 12 that my great-grandfather brought to Briddlesford Lodge Farm in 1923. “Our girls are an iconic and beautiful feature of the Isle of Wight countryside. By grazing the grass, they keep it in optimum condition. Without livestock on the land, the pasture would quickly revert to scrub.”

Just one of many Isle of Wight suppliers

Briddlesford Farm Dairy is just one of many Isle of Wight companies that supply Wightlink with local food and drink.

The popular Wight Taste cafes onboard ships and in ports sell sandwiches and pastries from Grace’s Bakery in Ryde and coffee made from freshly-ground beans at Island Roasted in Newport.

News shared by Karen on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Image: (L-R) Farmer Paul Griffin, Chris Griffin, Captain Sam Mitchell, Steward Louise Tapp and Louise Griffin