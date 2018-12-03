Yokogawa Marex named Isle of Wight Business of the Year

Tom shares this latest news. Ed

Yokogawa Marex in Cowes has been named Business of the Year at the Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce Business Awards for Excellence, in association with Red Funnel.

The awards were presented by Anneka Rice before a capacity audience at Cowes Yacht Haven’s events centre on Friday November 30th. The glittering ceremony capped a prestigious night which included a charity auction that raised thousands of pounds for WightAID.

Matthews: Expansion planned for next year

Wayne Matthews from Yokogawa Marex collected their awards for International Business of The Year and overall IW Chamber Business of The Year.

“We’ve had a really excellent year. Our guys are working exceptionally hard to deal with an over full order book. “Most importantly I just returned from Japan this morning and got an in-principle agreement for our expansion plans for next year so we’re very happy and I’d to thank all our staff who make it possible.”

Two awards for Wight Shipyard

Wight Shipyard’s Peter Morton collected two awards. His business was named Manufacturing Business of The Year and he also received the President’s Award for Outstanding Contribution.

Peter Morton said:

“Shipbuilding on the Isle of Wight goes back hundreds of years and it died for a while. Now we’re building what I think are the finest high speed ferries in the world. We’re just about to launch our eighth boat next week, which is going to Austria and we’ve got orders from Mexico and Malta. “It’s all going very well at the moment proving that the Isle of Wight is the best place in the world to build high-speed ferries.”

Holbrook: Brilliant businesses and amazing winners

IW Chamber Chief Executive Steven Holbrook said:

“I’m very proud of our awards event tonight. The feedback has been incredible already. Our shortlist was full of brilliant businesses and we have some amazing winners tonight. This year is without doubt the Chamber’s biggest ever business awards, with double the number of entries received and a brand new panel of 18 judges. “Our evening started earlier, with more entertainment too including our first ever ice sculpture. Everyone left with high-value goodie bags at the end. We had a great time and we can’t wait to do it all again in 2019.”

The winners in full are:

BUSINESS IN THE COMMUNITY AWARD

Sponsored by Ascensos

WINNER: Southern Co-op Funeralcare

NOMINATED:

Chris Court Associates

Freshwater Southern Co-operative

Osel Enterprises

Seaview Village Shop

START UP BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sponsored by PC Consultants

WINNER: Jigsaw Training and Development Services

NOMINATED:

Digital Eaze

Island Riding Centre

GREEN INITIATIVE AWARD

Sponsored by Gurit UK

WINNER: Tipsy Wight

HIGHLY COMMENDED:

Island Riding Centre

NOMINATED:

E-Taxi

TOURISM BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sponsored by Visit Isle of Wight

WINNER: Vectis Ventures

NOMINATED:

Wight Karting

RETAILER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sponsored by Steve Porter Transport

WINNER: Bayliss and Booth

HIGHLY COMMENDED:

The Garlic Farm

MARKETING & PR AWARD

Sponsored by Isle of Wight County Press

WINNER: Brightbulb Design

HIGHLY COMMENDED:

The Seaview Hotel

NOMINATED:

Vectis Ventures

THE MORRIS BARTON APPRENTICESHIP BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sponsored by Christopher Scott

WINNER: Hovertravel

HIGHLY COMMENDED:

Isle of Wight Council

NOMINATED:

Powered Now

Stoneham Construction

HOSPITALITY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sponsored by Wightlink

WINNER: The Seaview Hotel

NOMINATED:

IoW Espresso Llp / Island Roasted

Thompsons

TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION AWARD

Sponsored by Lifeline Alarm Systems

WINNER: Innovative Physics

HIGHLY COMMENDED: RFEL

NOMINATED:

Wight Computers

Yokogawa Marex

MANUFACTURING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sponsored by IFPL

WINNER: Wight Shipyard

NOMINATED:

Café Racer Kits

Honeybourne Jewellery

EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD

Sponsored by Red Funnel

WINNER: WightFibre

HIGHLY COMMENDED:

In2action

NOMINATED:

BeCalmed

Tom’s Eco Lodge

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sponsored by IW College

WINNER: Lifeline Alarm Systems

HIGHLY COMMENDED:

WightFibre

NOMINATED:

Hillbans Pest Control

GROWTH BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sponsored by James Cowper Kreston

WINNER: PC Consultants

HIGHLY COMMENDED:

Real Employment Law Advice

NOMINATED:

WRS Systems

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sponsored by Hovertravel

WINNER: Yokogawa Marex

HIGHLY COMMENDED:

Structeam

NOMINATED:

Innovative Physics

SMALL BUSINESS AWARD

Sponsored by Liz Earle Beauty Co.

WINNER: Briddlesford Farm

HIGHLY COMMENDED:

Wheelers Solicitors

NOMINATED:

Brightbulb Design

Innovative Physics

PC Consultants

IW CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MEMBER OF THE YEAR

Hillbans Pest Control

IW CHAMBER PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION

Wight Shipyard

IW CHAMBER BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Yokogawa Marex