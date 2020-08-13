A-Level Results: Round up of Isle of Wight A-Level results

News OnTheWight will be updating this page throughout the day as details come through from all education providers on the Isle of Wight.

Thursday, 13th August, 2020 10:45am

Platform One College of Music reveals ‘incredible results’ for 20th year running

Once again students attending the Isle of Wight’s Platform One College of Music produce excellent results

Thursday, 13th August, 2020 10:21am

Isle of Wight council congratulate students on A-level results day

Cllr Brading congratulates and commends students for their efforts, their tutors and the employers who have supported young people in providing them with an apprenticeship

Thursday, 13th August, 2020 10:11am

‘Grades do not define you, there are still plenty of options for you’ says head of service at Childline

Childline share tips on how to help your children who may be anxious about receiving A-level results today

Image: jeffdjevdet under CC BY 2.0