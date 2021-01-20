Call for Citizens’ Assembly to help rebuild the Isle of Wight post-Covid

People sat around a table for a meeting

At tonight’s Isle of Wight council meeting (starting at 5pm) Cllr Michael Lilley will be presenting a motion to establish a Citizens’ Assembly.

A Citizens’ Assembly is a representative group of residents who are selected at random from the population to learn about, deliberate upon, and make recommendations in relation to a particular issue or set of issues

Cllr Lilley’s motion reads:

This Council recognises the huge commitment by residents Island-wide in volunteering to support the community and most vulnerable in 2020 during and throughout Covid-19.

In recognition of this important community involvement the Council will work Island-wide with Town and Parish Councils, voluntary sector and the 26 IW Covid-19 Community Response Hubs in establishing an IW 100 Citizens’ assembly to discuss the recovery and rebuilding of the Island post Covid-19.

This assembly to be truly representative of the diverse Island Community representing age, gender, geography, diversity, disability and social-economic sections of our community.

See the agenda for the meeting to find out what else will be considered and voted upon.

Image: Dylan Gillis under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 20th January, 2021 9:18am

longford

The problem is the assembly would be drawn from the same pool of idiots who voted for this government, so we will probably be no further forward.

20, January 2021 9:24 am
Geoff Brodie

Not sure how a random selection can be representative of the Island population. Surely if it was to be representative there would have to be a very specific selection.

20, January 2021 9:54 am

