Call for Citizens’ Assembly to help rebuild the Isle of Wight post-Covid

At tonight’s Isle of Wight council meeting (starting at 5pm) Cllr Michael Lilley will be presenting a motion to establish a Citizens’ Assembly.

A Citizens’ Assembly is a representative group of residents who are selected at random from the population to learn about, deliberate upon, and make recommendations in relation to a particular issue or set of issues

Cllr Lilley’s motion reads:

This Council recognises the huge commitment by residents Island-wide in volunteering to support the community and most vulnerable in 2020 during and throughout Covid-19. In recognition of this important community involvement the Council will work Island-wide with Town and Parish Councils, voluntary sector and the 26 IW Covid-19 Community Response Hubs in establishing an IW 100 Citizens’ assembly to discuss the recovery and rebuilding of the Island post Covid-19. This assembly to be truly representative of the diverse Island Community representing age, gender, geography, diversity, disability and social-economic sections of our community.

See the agenda for the meeting to find out what else will be considered and voted upon.

Image: Dylan Gillis under CC BY 2.0