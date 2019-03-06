Call for Isle of Wight 18 to 24-year-olds to help make a difference to mental health

Felicity shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight Youth Trust, Ed

The Isle of Wight Youth Trust is seeking young people, aged 18-24 to join the over 18s Youth Trust Mental Health Taskforce and make a difference to mental health on the Isle of Wight.

The award-winning Taskforce, which is sponsored by Wightlink, works together with the Youth Trust to raise awareness of youth mental health issues. The group also guides and advises the Youth Trust’s work, to ensure that the needs of young people are being met on the Isle of Wight.

Healy: Variety of experiences

Youth Trust CEO, Mairead Healy, said that Youth Trust is seeking young people, both who have direct experience of engaging with mental health services and others who have no personal experience.

She said,

“It’s important that we have a variety of experiences represented in the group, so that we can best understand and meet the needs of all young people on the Island.”

Mairead further added,

“Our Taskforce meets monthly to help develop Youth Trust services, meet with Island decision makers and work on their own projects. We offer our Taskforce members training and ongoing support and the opportunity to get involved and have a say and participate in improving perceptions of mental health on the Island. “We have received positive feedback from the group so far and are so proud of all their achievements, which have included helping change the Youth Trust’s clinical model, delivering our Mental Health Roadshow last May and helping to develop our School’s Mental Health Charter, which we will be launching later this year.”

Volunteer: “A new level of confidence”

Current Taskforce member, Emily, said, that her involvement in the Taskforce had helped her develop “a new level of confidence”.

She said,

“It has been an opportunity that has allowed me to grow in ways I didn’t think possible, while giving back and campaigning for a cause I am passionate about.”

Connor, another Taskforce member described the Taskforce as “an incredibly strong and cooperative group that cares”.

He continued,

“As a group we respond incredibly well to one another, and the respect we have as group is amazing.”

Apply now

Young people wishing to apply to join the Taskforce can complete a short online application on the Website before Friday 15th March.

Shortlisted applicants will be asked to take a short phone call during the week commencing Monday, 18th March.

Following these phone interviews, further shortlisted applicants invite applicants who are through to the next round to a recruitment evening on Thursday, 28th March. All applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application by Monday, 1st April.