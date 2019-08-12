Cereal box project launched to ensure all children eat before school

Karen Lucioni shares details of this latest initiative in Ryde. Ed

Working in conjunction with local schools and with the help of Ryde Councillor Karen Lucioni, Tesco Ryde has launched a cereal box project.

It aims to ensure all children receive breakfast before the beginning of the school day.

180 boxes already donated

Members of the public can donate boxes of cereal at four collection points in Ryde — Cats Protection, Hovertravel, Ryde Library and the King Lud.

The King Lud has already donated 180 boxes and offered storage space for the project.

There have been other contributions from charity and community groups who are supporting the project.

Could extend to holiday breakfast club

If the project is successful, Tesco will work with community groups in Ryde to set up a holiday breakfast club.

A collection point is being set up at Tesco’s Wootton store soon, and there are hopes it will also be launched at the Ventnor and Lake stores too, to support schools in their areas.

Lucioni: Hour of learning lost if hungry

Councillor Karen Lucioni said,

“Children who do not have a breakfast are known to be tired, lethargic and learning is affected. On average an hour of learning is lost every time a child goes to school hungry. Hunger not only has an impact on the child, but a influence of the whole class’s learning. “I want our children to have equal chance in education and attain their full potential. “It is a simple project which will have a massive impact. Our hope is to roll this out to all schools who wish to be involved.”

How to take part

If you wish to be a school that wants to take part in the future or anyone wanting to donate cereal please contact Jan Gibson at Tesco or Cllr Karen Lucioni on 07506 930 109

