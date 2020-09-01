Critically endangered European eel discovered in Wightlink’s oyster nurseries

Historically, the eels were caught in the River Thames for human consumption, but their numbers have declined in recent years. This could be due to over fishing, coastal development or pesticides.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Endangered eel

Wightlink’s oyster nurseries are already proving a haven for rare marine wildlife.

Experts from the Blue Marine Foundation (BLUE) found a critically endangered European eel (Anguilla anguilla) at Wightlink’s Lymington ferry port while inspecting the site.

Reintroduction programme
Nurseries containing hundreds of oysters have been placed in the Lymington River as part of BLUE’s initiative to re-introduce the shellfish to the Solent and eventually re-establish self-sustaining populations. These mature ‘broodstock’ oysters will release millions of larvae into the water.

Wightlink’s Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says,

“This is great news. These oysters are already improving water quality by removing pollutants, just one of them can filter up to 200 litres of water a day.

“We are delighted to hear this endangered eel has already been spotted and hope our nursery will continue to be a refuge for rare species.”

The endangered eels
European eels begin life as eggs at the bottom of the Sargasso Sea in the North Atlantic, then spend a year or two migrating with the ocean current 4,000 miles to Europe, where they seek out freshwater habitats. When mature, the eels return to their birthplace to spawn.

Historically, they were caught in the River Thames and enjoyed in eel pies and as jellied eels but their numbers have declined in recent years. This could be due to over fishing, coastal development or pesticides.

Helmer: Will research the eel’s complex life-cycle
Dr Luke Helmer from BLUE says:

“This was an exciting discovery and adds to our knowledge of the eel population in our estuaries. We have also found them in the River Itchen and Chichester Harbour, which could mean that these areas are important migratory routes or that the eels reside here for longer periods.

“We need to know more about this intriguing species and are keen to carry out research into the eel’s complex life-cycle.”

News shared by Karen on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Tuesday, 1st September, 2020 9:03am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nTP

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Isle of Wight News, Travel, Yarmouth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Critically endangered European eel discovered in Wightlink’s oyster nurseries"

newest oldest most voted
Benny C

Slippery little fella. He’d fit in with IOWC cabinet nicely.

Vote Up30Vote Down
1, September 2020 9:25 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...