First Isle of Wight NUJ meeting for decades took place this week

On Monday night the first meeting of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) since the 1990s was held on the Isle of Wight.

Most NUJ members on the Island will be part of the Solent Branch – meetings of which are usually held over the water in Portsmouth.

Concerns over Newsquest buyout

Given the recent changes to the County Press (with CP directors selling out to Newsquest), it was agreed a meeting would be held on the Island and on Monday evening Solent branch members made their way across the water to meet IW members in Ryde.

Image: © Habibur Rahman

Around twenty members were present at the meeting, including from the Island some County Press staff, two from OnTheWight and some Island-based freelancers.

An Isle of Wight branch?

Among regular business, there was a discussion on whether the Isle of Wight should set up its own NUJ Branch.

In the absence of an Isle of Wight branch being created (it can take a long time to set up) it was debated as to whether a working group could be an alternative. A representative from the working group could then report back to the main Solent Branch every month.

The working group would have the advantage of Isle of Wight issues being discussed here, including valuable input from members with 40+ years experience. The possibility of main branch meetings being held on the Island every few months was also raised.

Chair: “We’ll be back”

Pauline Norris, Chair of the Solent Branch, told OnTheWight,

“It was a wonderful turn out for the launch of Solent Branch. “Good to know that the NUJ is alive and well on the island. We’ll definitely be back for a branch meeting next year.”

Renamed from Portsmouth to Solent NUJ

After all business was completed, a delicious cake celebrating the change of branch name from Portsmouth to Solent was scoffed by all.

What’s clear is that a closer relationship between journalistic colleagues on either side of the Solent is underway.

Image: © Meeting images by Habibur Rahman