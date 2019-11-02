Government announce moratorium on fracking with immediate effect: Frack Free Isle of Wight respond

The UK Government have announced a moratorium on fracking with immediate effect.

A recent Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) report revealed that it’s not currently possible to accurately predict the probability or magnitude of earthquakes relating to fracking, or rule out “unacceptable” consequences for those living near fracking sites.

According to reports, tremors close to Cuadrilla’s site in Lancashire, played a part in their decision. Ministers say that until there is “compelling” new evidence they will not agree to any future fracking projects.

Frack Free IW: Continue to fight other unconventional methods of oil extraction

A spokesperson for Frack Free Isle of Wight told OnTheWight,

“We are delighted that this moratorium has been put into place and look forward to seeing the results of further investigation into the myriad impacts of fracking activity. “However we now await the further investigation of the consequences of other forms of unconventional exploration,such as those at Horse Hill, which remain linked to the Newdigate (Surrey) swarm of earthquakes. “Given the call for an early general election, delays in decision making over the future of Fracking and other forms of fossil fuel extraction are inevitable. “We will continue to fight for other unconventional methods of oil extraction, which we believe will be planned for the Isle of Wight, to be included in such a moratorium.”

FFIW: Still much to do but celebrating validation

The spokesperson for Frack Free Isle of Wight added,

“Whilst we remain cautious as there is still much to do, we are happy that those on the fracking front line who have campaigned long and hard against this industry while being mocked and attacked for scaremongering, can at least celebrate this reprieve and validation for what they have been saying all along.”



Affect on UKOG’s plans?

OnTheWight has approached UK Oil and Gas Plc (UKOG), who have licences for oil exploration on the Isle of Wight, for a response on whether the news will affect their projects on the Island, and will update once we hear back.

Earlier this year, Stephen Sanderson, Chief Executive of UKOG told OnTheWight, “We do not frack, we do not need to frack”.

Image: www_ukberri_net under CC BY 2.0