How to handle exam stress: Tips from Childline for Isle of Wight young people

Kelly shares this latest news on behalf of the NSPCC. Ed

The NSPCC’s Childline service is offering tips to young people on the Isle of Wight to help them cope with exam stress.

The advice comes as new figures reveal the NSPCC-service delivered 3,135* counselling sessions on exam stress in 2016/17 – a rise of 11% over the past two years.

Worryingly, young people are consistently telling counsellors exam stress can contribute to depression, anxiety, panic attacks, excessive crying, low self-esteem, self-harming and suicidal thoughts, or even make pre-existing mental health conditions worse.

Concern from A Level students

More than a fifth of the counselling sessions took place in May as pupils faced upcoming exams with many telling counsellors they were struggling with subjects, excessive workloads and feeling unprepared.

Those most likely to be counselled about exam stress were 12-15 year olds but this year saw the biggest rise amongst 16-18 year olds – up 21% on 2015/16 – many of whom will have been preparing for A-levels to determine university places.

Advice for young people

Childline has the following advice for young people sitting exams:

Make sure you take regular breaks from revising and do some exercise

Go to bed at a reasonable time and try and get some sleep

Try to think positively – even if you don’t feel like it, a positive attitude will help you during your revision

Remember that everyone’s different – try not to compare yourself to your friends

How parents can help

Advice for parents and carers to help ease exam stress:

Don’t place unnecessary pressure on your children to gain certain grades

Encourage children to take regular breaks, eat snacks and exercise

Help them revise by leaving them the space and time to do so

Be supportive and help alleviate their worries by talking to them

Support for teachers

Advice for teachers:

Facilitate classroom discussions to get students talking about exam stress

Encourage students to take regular breaks from studying for exams

Encourage students to talk to you or other teachers about exam stress

A series of videos dedicated to helping young people through exams are also available on Childline’s YouTube channel.

Peer-to-peer coaching network

In addition, Childline has partnered with BBC Learning’s The Mind Set, the UK’s first national peer-to-peer coaching network for GCSE and National students, to create expert advice for people taking exams.

Peter Wanless, Chief Executive of the NSPCC, said:

“Every year we hear from thousands of children who are struggling to cope with the pressure to succeed in exams. For some this can feel so insurmountable that it causes crippling anxiety and stress and in some cases contributes to mental health issues or even suicidal thoughts and feelings. “Exams are important but worrying and panicking about them can be counterproductive, leaving young people unable to revise and prepare. It is vital that young people are supported by family, friends and teachers during the exam period to help them do the best they can. Childline is also here 24/7 for any young person needing confidential support and advice.”

Support needed during tough times

Dame Esther Rantzen, Founder and President of Childline, said:

“I am very distressed that so many young people are turning to Childline because they have nobody else to confide in safely when they are desperately anxious. “We need to recognise how stressful exams can be, and reassure our young people and support them through these tough times which I remember only too well in my life, and my children’s lives.”

Children and young people can contact Childline for free, confidential support and advice, 24 hours a day on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk

Image: comedynose under CC BY 2.0