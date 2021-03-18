Isle of Wight Conservative candidate steps down after misogynist tweet accusations

The Conservative candidate who tweeted ‘Vile women’ to female MPs has stepped down. Last night News OnTheWight reported on the accusations of misogyny. Mr Brown says he will now “look to devote my time to helping my community in other ways”

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

chair in corner of room

Stuart Brown, the Conservative candidate for Ryde West in the upcoming Isle of Wight council election, has told News OnTheWight he is now standing down.

The announcement comes after News OnTheWight reported that Mr Brown had been challenged for tweeting “misogynist” and “hateful” tweets to female MPs.

As reported last night, when asked if Brown would apologise he told us,

“On the basis that I have deleted the tweets there is no need to draw to their attention something that is no longer published.

“My position, I believe is clear based on what I have said in my response to you and the action I have taken.”

If you missed the News OnTheWight report last night you can catch up here.

Brown: No longer wish to stand for election
Late last night, Mr Brown contacted News OnTheWight, again to share his announcement. He said,

“Following a period of reflection I have decided that I no longer wish to stand for election to the Isle of Wight Council as the Conservative candidate for Ryde West.

“The Conservative Party on the island is doing a great deal of good work and has a host of excellent candidates for the upcoming election, including some exciting young men and women and I do not want this to become an unnecessary distraction for them or to detract from that excellent work.

“I expressed a view on some opposition MP’s statements that I found to be highly incendiary but In hindsight accept that my words may have been construed in a similar incendiary way or worse misconstrued as something which they were not intended to be.

“I do not consider myself to be a Misogynist in any way and take offence at the notion that I am.

“I do however apologise if that is how it has been interpreted.  When someone took the time to look through my tweets they seem to have been selective in what they decided to share with you and missed several that show nothing but support and admiration for women both in politics and the wider working world including a recent tweet celebrating international women’s day.

“I will now look to devote my time to helping my community in other ways.”

Pugh: New candidate to be selected
David Pugh told News OnTheWight,

“I have since had a further discussion with Stuart. He has decided to step down as a candidate, for the reasons set out in his statement.

“The Conservative Party on the Isle of Wight will now proceed to select a new candidate for Ryde West.”

Image: Ranurte under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 18th March, 2021 9:20am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2okb

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Isle of Wight Conservative candidate steps down after misogynist tweet accusations"

newest oldest most voted
peterj
Dear me, he couldn’t even apologise! On the one hand he states that he found his own views to be ‘highly incendiary’ then claims that throwing out abuse to female MPs was somehow ‘misconstrued’. I’m not sure he appreciates what it means to be misogynist when he clearly uses such language and then attempts the pitiful excuse of being misunderstood. There wasn’t any room for nuance in… Read more »
Vote Up11-1Vote Down
18, March 2021 11:57 am
tomiow

I mean is insulting women misogyny if he also insults men in the same way? Surely at worst he is just overly aggressive on social media than any kind of misogynist/racist/etc that people have been throwing around.

all this scandal has told me is that Island politics is toxic on both sides and just as bad as westminster – we are all doomed

Vote Up1-6Vote Down
18, March 2021 12:33 pm
lauque

Things to look up and read/view:
False equivalence
“Fine people on both sides” (Charlottesville)
TED talks on misogyny by a range of men (to whom you may be more open minded) including Jackson Katz, Michael Kimmel, Danny Blay, Colin Stokes, Tony Porter and Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic

Vote Up3-2Vote Down
18, March 2021 12:56 pm
peterj
“at worst he is just overly aggressive…” Just?? Do you really want to debate whether or not it is better to abuse a man or a woman and how we should classify it? Good grief. You are welcome to borrow my shovel, should yours break. This is the sort of attitude which has driven politics into the sewer. There is no ‘just’ about it. This sort of… Read more »
Vote Up60Vote Down
18, March 2021 1:22 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*