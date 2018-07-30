Isle of Wight council introduce new policy on scaffolding

The council share this latest news. Ed

A new approach to dealing with applications to erect scaffolding on the public highway is being introduced on the Island following concerns from the local construction industry.

The aim is to ensure scaffolding on or affecting the public highways is safe for both construction workers and road and footway users, that it does not impede pedestrian access and structures are only in place for as long as necessary.

The Working Well Together group

It is the culmination of work between the Isle of Wight Council and Island Roads in partnership with the Isle of Wight Working Well Together group (IWWWT) which, supported by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), promotes good practice within the construction industry.

Cabinet member for community safety and public protection, Cllr Tig Outlaw, said:

“I welcome this new approach and would like to thank all partners involved in its drafting. Without commenting on individual cases, there have been two fatalities and many more injuries through accidents involving scaffolding on the Island in recent years. “It is imperative that scaffolding is erected and used correctly and I am delighted that the Island now has more robust policies in place to ensure that happens. “This is not a case of excessive bureaucracy or overbearing health and safety requirements – it is quite simply about keeping people safe.”

Increasing public confidence

IWWWT chairman Cllr John Nicholson, who is also an owner of a construction company, said the new policy should give the public confidence that scaffolding erected on or over the public highway was put up to a high professional standard.

He said:

“The purpose of having a clear, comprehensive policy is to prevent people without proper insurance operating without the required training and qualification. “Those companies on the Island who are professional and conscientious – and most are – have absolutely nothing to fear from this new approach. The price of an application will not rise but by being more rigorous it will help ensure scaffolding erected on Island highways complies with safety regulations and professional standards. It will also help Island Roads, which manages the highway network on the council’s behalf, to monitor and regulate scaffolding that is on the highway.”

More detail on application

From September, applications for scaffolding over or on the highways will need to include more information on the purpose of the scaffolding and the method of its construction, as well as confirmation those erecting it have the required and industry standard accreditation with the Construction Industry Scaffolders Record Scheme (CISRS). By 2019, they will also have to demonstrate accreditation to the National Access and Scaffolding Confederation.

Scaffolding towers will be required to display consent from the council as well as the agreed dates the structure can remain in place.

Steve Ashman, Island Roads service director, said:

“As a business, Island Roads operates to the highest health and safety standards and we were delighted to work with like-minded people at the council and within the construction industry to develop this new approach.”

Information sessions

Four drop-in sessions are being organised at Island Roads’ HQ at Daish Way, Newport, for any business who have queries over the new policy.

They are on 8 August (2-4pm), 21 August (10-12 noon), 23 August (2-4pm) and 29 August (2-4pm).

Image: L-R John Nicholson, IWWWT chairman; Councillor Tig Outlaw, Cabinet member for community safety and public protection; Mike Leppard, safety officer at Isle of Wight Building Safety Association; Ian Thornton, Island Roads streetworks manager; and Tony Dean of Scaffolding and Access Safety Consultants Ltd and member of the Isle of Wight Working Well Together health and safety group