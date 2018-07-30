Karen shares this latest news on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Wightlink has announced it is to sponsor the Isle of Wight Youth Trust‘s newly formed Youth Mental Health Taskforce as part of its ongoing support for the charity.

Wightlink will assist the Trust’s Taskforce to provide peer-to-peer advocacy to young people, helping break down the stigma associated with mental health. The Taskforce will also help the charity to develop new programmes and provide feedback on the range of services provided via the Youth Trust.

Healy: “Delighted Wightlink sponsoring new Taskforce”

Mairead Healy, Isle of Wight Youth Trust Executive Director, says:

“Wightlink has been a longstanding supporter of the Trust for a number of years, so we are delighted that the company has chosen to continue its support by sponsoring our new Taskforce. “To launch its work, the Taskforce embarked on a tour of Island schools during Mental Health Awareness Week to give young people the opportunity to hear about people who have overcome mental health issues and get information about the advice and services available via the charity. “This was really successful as we reached out to more than 2,000 young people, proving the Taskforce is already having a big impact locally. It is fabulous that Wightlink’s support will help us build on the momentum achieved on the school tour. “We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Wightlink as the work of the Taskforce develops.”

Greenfield: “Inspirational group of young people”

Keith Greenfield, Wightlink Chief Executive, says:

“When we found out about the formation of the new Youth Mental Health Taskforce, we immediately knew it was something we wanted to get behind. “This inspirational group of young people can deliver a powerful message and, as advocates for the Youth Trust, can provide hope, encouragement and advice to young people battling mental health issues. “We are thrilled to be supporting the task force and playing a role in breaking down the stigma associated with mental health.”

Youth Trust

The Isle of Wight Youth Trust is a charitable independent and professional organisation offering counselling, advice, information and support services to young people aged 25 and under on the Isle of Wight and, in some cases, their parents or carers.