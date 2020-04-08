Isle of Wight Green Party launch survey on impact of Coronavirus

News shared by Vix Lowthion on behalf of the Isle of Wight Green Party. Ed

Islanders are invited to take part in the Isle of Wight Coronavirus Survey and have their say about how the lockdown has impacted on our daily lives.

It’s only been two weeks since Boris Johnson spoke to the nation and told us to Stay Home, Protect the NHS and Save Lives. But what has this meant for our jobs, our families and our mental and physical health?

Are we following the government guidelines?

And are there real benefits to staying home and spending time in the sunshine with our families?

Lowthion: Learning about positive and negative impacts of lockdown

Vix Lowthion, spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Green Party said,

“The threat from Coronavirus has completely changed the way we live – shops are shut, many of us are no longer at work, and sadly some people have lost their lives. “Through the results of this survey we will be able to discover the positive and negative impacts of the lockdown on jobs, health and family life, and also say Thank You to those people and organisations that have given so much to Islanders at this time of need.”

Take part

The survey will be available until Monday 20th April, when the results will be published for all to read.

It is fully anonymous and no email addresses or such data will be requested.

To take part, go to the survey Website.

Image: Kaitlyn Baker under CC BY 2.0