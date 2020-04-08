Further improvements made at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, say CQC

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has published the findings of a focused inspection of acute services based in St Mary’s Hospitals at Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

The inspection, which took place in February 2019 was to ensure improvements had been embedded and sustained following an earlier inspection by CQC in May 2019. At the May inspection, CQC issued the service a warning notice.

Improvements to several areas of provision were reported in September 2019

Improvements made

At this most recent inspection (March 2020), the trust showed it had worked hard and met the requirements of the warning notice to deliver care safely.

Nursing records were fully found to be completed for patients on the coronary care unit.

Most staff followed the trust’s processes to identify, monitor and act upon patients at risk of deterioration.

Stroke patients were being cared for by staff with the right skills, training and experience.

Improvements had been made to promote better outcomes for stroke patients.

Full details of the inspection report are scheduled to be published on the CVQC’s Website.

