This Friday night (9pm BBC Four), Isle of Wight Festival promoter, John Giddings, presents On the Road: Hits, Hype & Hustle: An Insider’s Guide to the Music Business.

In the hour-long documentary, John takes us behind the scenes at last year’s Isle of Wight Festival (among other events) to show what life on the road is like.

The blurb for the show promises “an entertaining ride behind the stage lights to tell the story of how live performance has become a billion-pound industry”.

50th Anniversary for Festival

The documentary will also tell the story of the original Isle of Wight Festival – 2018 sees the 50th anniversary of the birth of the Isle of Wight Festival, when it was organised and promoted by the likes of Ray Foulk (hear a podcast interview with Ray, recorded at Hawkfest in 2010).

The modern Isle of Wight Festival was relaunched in 2002 and John has been promoting it since, bringing some of the biggest names in music to our fair isle. But it’s not just the Festival that he’d involved with.

John is also one of the world’s biggest live promoters, working with the likes of U2, Lady Gaga and Iggy Pop.

Don’t miss it

The blurb for the documentary reads:

“For a genuine behind-the-scenes insight into the scale and logistics of the modern mega-tour, John takes us backstage at U2’s latest stadium spectacular. We also join John behind the scenes at Isle of Wight 2017, the festival he runs and where Rod Stewart and Run DMC are among the big names on the line-up. “Along the way, some of the biggest names in rock and pop share their insights from life on the road and how the world of live performance has changed. “Phil Collins reminisces about his youthful trips to the Marquee Club. Earth, Wind & Fire reveal the extraordinary planning that went into their theatrical stage shows. Stewart Copeland recalls The Police’s pioneering international tours, including a memorable visit to India at the invitation of a local women’s organisation, The Time and Talents Club. “Melanie C talks of her nerves taking to the road with the Spice Girls, who unlike most touring bands had no real experience of live performance. And Alex James remembers the thrill of live performance but also the reality behind some of their tours… not just to please the fans but to pay the taxman.”

Tune in to BBC Four at 9pm on Friday 26th January 2018 or catch up on iPlayer afterwards.

Thanks to OnTheWight reader, Seb, for the heads-up.

Image: © BBC