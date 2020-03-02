Keep your eye out for any possible new Banksy artworks on the Isle of Wight

Banksy, one of the world’s most well-known and loved graffiti artists, has made a trip to the south coast recently.

On what looks like exactly the same wall in Bevois Valley, Southampton that he painted ten years ago, is the new Banksy piece.

The Southampton ‘No Future’ mural was painted over in November 2010, now some ten years later it has returned, adapted for 2020.

Our Future

Photographer Matt Adamiak has kindly shared this photo showing Banksy’s play on the classic ‘No Future’ artwork.

This latest piece features the young girl holding a balloon, but the message has changed to ‘Our Future’ and within the O (which ironically doubles up as the balloon) is the hourglass Extinction Rebellion logo.

An Island visit?

Last time a Banksy popped up in Southampton, at least two pieces were spotted on the Isle of Wight (as well as some random rats).

The Keep Britain Tidy and I Love You artworks were sadly painted over by the Isle of Wight council.

The I Love You site now sports the incredible Ventnor Giant created by another world class street artist, Phelgm.

The site of Keep Britain Tidy, in Shanklin is, we believe, still derelict ten years on.

Keep ’em peeled

Do keep an eye out for any possible new Banksy pieces when you travel around the Island.

Grab a photo and let us know if you see any.

Opinion

If Banksy has made a visit to the Island, we sincerely hope he didn’t go to Coppins Bridge and see work by someone calling themselves ‘The Island’s Banksy’.

Frankly, that would be beyond embarrassing.

Image: © Matt Adamiak