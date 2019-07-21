Last call for Ventnor Fringe Festival volunteers: Give a few hours and become part of the VFringe family

The team behind Ventnor Fringe Festival have been putting in some incredibly long hours over the last few days transforming the town in preparation. It’s become a hive of activity, ahead of the Fringe starting on Tuesday (23rd).

The Fringe couldn’t take place without the generous contribution of the many volunteers who help set up, run the box office, man the bars around town, collect tickets and welcome the audience, look after the 300 artists who descend on the town from around the world, and those who create the daily newspaper and podcasts.

With just a couple of days to go, the Fringe are still slightly short on volunteers and would welcome anyone who has a few hours to spare over the next week to get in touch (see form below).

Shiny, happy people

They particular need people with a background of bar work to help out with a few shifts. Experience is preferable, but as long as you have the right attitude, can work under pressure and stay happy throughout, they’d love to hear from you.

Volunteers are also needed for some stewarding shifts. Whether you’re working in a bar or steward one of the many other venues around town, you have the added benefit of being able to enjoy the show that’s taking place when you’re on duty.

Join the Fringe Family

If you have some time to spare and want to get involved, pop over to the Fringe Website and complete the quick and easy form. There’s an induction later today (Sunday) between 4-6pm, so act now.

Having volunteered last year and signed up again to do it this year, I can tell you it’s a great experience that you can get so much from.

But don’t just take my word for it, here’s what some of the other volunteers have to say.