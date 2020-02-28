Last few hours to cast your vote for the Isle of Wight as UK Holiday Destination of the Year: Don’t miss it

There are just hours to go before voting closes in a national competition, that could see the Isle of Wight crowned the UK’s Holiday Destination of the Year.

Voting in the nationwide competition organised by Countryfile Magazine closes just before midnight tonight (Friday).

Last year, local and national support saw the Island claim two top awards, Village of the Year for Bembridge with Sandown Bay claiming Beach of the Year.

Now, with our help, this year could see the Isle of Wight win Holiday Destination of the Year.

The Island is up against some tough competition from Anglesey, Essex, the Severn Valley and Orkney, with a very narrow margin of votes separating them.

Visit Isle of Wight is calling on Islanders and its thousands of visitors to get behind the Island and vote for it to lift the crown as holiday destination of the year.

Myles: We need your support

Will Myles, MD at Visit Isle of Wight says,

“We’re down to the last few hours where you can make a difference and help the Isle of Wight be crowned UK Holiday Destination of the Year. We all know it is, we just need to get our friends and family to vote to make sure we get that recognition. “It’s the last few hours that we’re able to do that, voting finishes midnight Friday 28th so don’t delay, vote today!”

Voting in the Countryfile Magazine Awards closes at midnight on Friday 28 February 2020.

Go to Countryfile Magazine Website to vote for the Isle of Wight!

News shared by Simon Clark on behalf of Visit Isle of Wight. Ed