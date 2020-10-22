New road junction in Bembridge improving road safety

A road safety scheme to provide better visibility at a busy Bembridge junction has been completed.

The improved pavements give a safer crossing point for pedestrians, more grass verge and a much better view for drivers approaching the junction next to the popular pub the Pilot Boat Inn.

The work has involved realigning the pavements and kerbs to allow adjustments to be made to the junction itself.

Tactile paving has also been installed to help pedestrians with mobility issues cross the busy section of road.

Footway realigned and new verges created

On the southern side of the road, the existing footway has been realigned and new verges created, which will be planted with grass later in the season.

The road itself has been resurfaced, new road markings put in place, and next year when weather conditions permit anti-skid surfacing is due to be installed.

The project took four weeks to complete following earlier consultation between Bembridge Parish Council, the Isle of Wight Council and Island Roads.

Weedall: Has reduced the general speed of traffic

Councillor Sheila Weedall, Chairman of Bembridge Parish Council, said:

“I think the work has reduced the general speed of traffic in the area, and it has certainly made this busy part of the village safer for everyone.”

Murwill: The junction is better now for all users

Councillor Michael Murwill, Isle of Wight ward councillor for Brading, St Helens and Bembridge, said,

“This has been a junction known locally as one where motorists have had to take particular care. “Drivers will still need to take care of course but the junction is better now for all users, so I am pleased that the Isle of Wight Council was able to find the extra money for this work, which falls outside of the usual PFI contract with Island Roads.”

Faulds: Thank local community for co-operation

Stuart Faulds, Island Roads project manager said:

“We know this scheme has been a while in the planning but we are pleased to have completed the actual work on schedule and would like to thank the local community for the co-operation and understanding shown during construction.”

