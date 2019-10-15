Number of Adult Social Care complaints falls by four, but process criticised

Complaints about adult social care services on the Isle of Wight have fallen compared with last year — but one councillor has criticised the complaints process.

A report published by the Isle of Wight Council revealed the number of complaints has decreased by four — 73 new complaints were made between 1st April 2018, and 31st March 2019.

77 complaints dealt with

Including cases carried over from the previous year, 77 complaints were dealt with last year by the dedicated complaints officer for adult social care.

The council resolved 35 complaints in an early resolution period, before a formal process was required.

Eighteen complaints were not upheld by the council — including a failure to complete social care assessments and the provision of advice and information.

Upheld complaints included failures in communication relating to arranging care and supporting hospital discharge, as well as failing to deliver expected standards of care.

Figures below national average

Speaking about the report at yesterday’s (Monday) meeting of the health and social care policy and scrutiny committee, director of adult social care Dr Carol Tozer said the figures were below national average in cases where the government ombudsman found the council at fault.

She said:

“We need to take complaints seriously and learn from them but we also need to note the compliments — our frontline colleagues and workers get things right. “I commend the work done by our complaints officer. They know the system, working and challenging our colleagues when we need to but the results speak for themselves.”

Lilley: A need for an integrated complaints system

However, committee member Cllr Michael Lilley suggested having a separate complaints team was confusing to people when they most needed help.

He said:

“People are often coming into the service from all different paths and it is difficult to know who directly to make their complaints to. “The complaints go to the wrong people and, when they are sent back, they are not followed up because the families say they are just too tired. “Is there a need for an integrated complaints system, so that you can learn together and a pathway can be followed with joined up thinking? There is a duty of care there.”

