Restaurant plans for the end of this Isle of Wight pier now live

Those behind the restoration and development of Totland Pier have submitted an application to the Isle of Wight council.

The application seeks to convert the cafe at the dry end of the pier (pictured at top) into two storeys, whilst the wet end of the pier will sport a single storey restaurant (pictured below cafe).

At the end of last month, the applicants invited residents to an information afternoon to hear more about the plans.

If approved, the restaurant will boast 120 covers and the applicant, Charlie Kearns, says he hopes it would be open by summer 2021.

Former artist’s studio

It’s been eleven years since Isle of Wight artist, Derek Barran, revealed his plans to auction off the pier, at the end of which sat his artists studio. He’d had the pier for ten years and had great hopes for what the pier could become – something different, he’d hoped.

Listen to our podcast with Derek from December 2008.

Have your say

If you’d like to see the full application details or comment on the application, head to the iWight planning Website (Ref: 19/01451/FUL).

Source: IWCP

Image: © Rabiej Design