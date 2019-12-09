Restaurant plans for the end of this Isle of Wight pier now live

If approved the restaurant on the end of the pier will open in Summer 2021. Details within

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Those behind the restoration and development of Totland Pier have submitted an application to the Isle of Wight council.

The application seeks to convert the cafe at the dry end of the pier (pictured at top) into two storeys, whilst the wet end of the pier will sport a single storey restaurant (pictured below cafe).

At the end of last month, the applicants invited residents to an information afternoon to hear more about the plans.

If approved, the restaurant will boast 120 covers and the applicant, Charlie Kearns, says he hopes it would be open by summer 2021.

Former artist’s studio
It’s been eleven years since Isle of Wight artist, Derek Barran, revealed his plans to auction off the pier, at the end of which sat his artists studio. He’d had the pier for ten years and had great hopes for what the pier could become – something different, he’d hoped.

Listen to our podcast with Derek from December 2008.

Have your say
If you’d like to see the full application details or comment on the application, head to the iWight planning Website (Ref: 19/01451/FUL).

Source: IWCP
Image: © Rabiej Design

Monday, 9th December, 2019 9:09am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nlR

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Planning, Totland, West Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*